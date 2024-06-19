LOOK: No. 1 Safety in America Shares Update Following Official Visit to LSU
The LSU football staff continues navigating a busy summer on the recruiting trail with the top talent in America making their way to Baton Rouge for official visits.
Last weekend, the No. 1 safety in the country arrived in Death Valley to begin a multi-day stay with Brian Kelly and the staff: Jonah Williams.
The staff held a dinner in Tiger Stadium, photoshoots and more with the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 cycle checking out what the Bayou Bengals have to offer.
The double-digit official visitors list last weekend included the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Carius Curne, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley and many more, but one of the main prospects to keep an eye on was the dual-sport phenom in Williams.
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, has checked out LSU once before, but last weekend's official visit gave him a different perspective of what the Tigers had to offer.
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also a sought-after target on the diamond as well.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder arrived in Death Valley with both football and baseball on his mind with the opportunity to check out both programs. Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson are pursuing the coveted target.
Below are more photos from Williams' trip to Baton Rouge.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to last weekend, and the Tigers had an impressive pitch for the coveted target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams will take his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M viewed as the frontrunner to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences over the next few months now that the visit is in the rearview mirror.
LSU secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen have kept tabs on one of the best all-around athletes in America as he prepares to make his way to The Boot on Friday.
Who else should Tiger fans keep tabs on after official visits last weekend?
A look into a few of the other official visitors:
- Carius Curne (No. 1 IOL in America)
- Onis Konanbanny (Four-Star Cornerback)
- Kade Phillips (Four-Star Cornerback)
- Jourdin Crawford (Four-Star DL and current Auburn commit)
It was a busy weekend in the Bayou State with the Tigers rolling out the red carpet for their official visitors.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with LSU preparing to go on a run on the recruiting trail.
A look into a few more photos of Williams in Death Valley:
