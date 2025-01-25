LOOK: No. 5 WR in the Transfer Portal, LSU Football Addition Shining with the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football scene in December after signing Oklahoma star wide receiver Nic Anderson.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 after a standout campaign with the Sooners.
Along with double-digit touchdowns, his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Other 100-yard games in 2023 came against West Virginia (119 yards) and Central Florida (105 yards). He scored a touchdown in seven games, including three against Tulsa and two against Central Florida. He became the first freshman in Oklahoma history to have three receiving TDs in a game.
In OU’s 2023 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning TD pass with 15 seconds left in the 34-30 win over the Longhorns.
He capped his redshirt freshman season with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
Anderson was a four-star prospect at Katy High School and was ranked as the nation’s No. 15 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.
Anderson became LSU’s seventh transfer portal signee and the second from Oklahoma where joins OU teammate Bauer Sharp in the Bayou State.
Now, Anderson is officially in Baton Rouge going through spring workouts with the LSU program. It's been a quick two-week stretch, but the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has looked the part for LSU thus far:
Anderson looks a full 215 pounds as he prepares for a critical offseason in Baton Rouge. All signs point to the Oklahoma star to emerge as the Tigers' WR1.
But Anderson isn't the only star wideout who revealed a transfer decision to join the Bayou Bengals this offseason.
The Other Top 10 WR Signee: Kentucky's Barion Brown
Brown went public with a decision to sign with the LSU Tigers last mont following a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said in December.
Now, the No. 8 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal heads to Baton Rouge with proven experience and an impressive track record alongside a rising star in Anderson.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.