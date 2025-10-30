Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry: Next LSU Football Coach To Have 'Different Contract'
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has made things clear on the LSU Tigers' coaching search that is set to get underway following the firing of Brian Kelly.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Landry forcefully stated that LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward will not be selecting the next head coach of the Tigers.
“No. I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach,” Landry said. “Hell, I would let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it … I don’t know. But the Board of Supervisors is going to come up with a committee and they’re going to find us a coach.”
“I’m not gonna be picking the next coach. But I can promise you, we’re going to pick a coach and we’re going to make sure that that coach is successful and we’re going to make sure that he’s compensated properly and we’re going to put metrics on it because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country and then leaving the taxpayers to foot the bill.”
Fast forward to Thursday and Landry joined The Pat McAfee Show where he detailed how the next LSU Tigers head football coach will receive a different contract that in recent years.
“Legitimately, I think everyone is in agreement here in the state of Louisiana that the next coach we hire is gonna have a totally different contract,” Landry said. “These big-name coaches are big names because they win.
"What are they afraid of? If you’re the best, you shouldn’t have to worry. You say ‘Guess what? I’m putting my reputation on the line and when I win, this is how much money I want.’
“There’s no guarantee. The way the contracts are structured now, in five years the guy can get tired of doing it and not have to worry about coaching. As long as I go through the motions, I get another five years at $10 million a year.
"It’s not a bad gig. If you’re giving entertainment to ESPN and we don’t enjoy watching you, guess what happens? You lose sponsors. That’s the free market.”
Landry remains adamant that change is set to be underway in Baton Rouge with a search committee set to be formed as the university gears up for a formal, national coaching search.
