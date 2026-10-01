Louisiana Native Jhase Thomas Finding His Place In LSU's Suffocating Defense

Jhase Thomas spent last season preparing for opportunities that rarely came.

The Destrehan, LA native played just one defensive snap during his first year at LSU. Most of his action came on special teams, where he blocked a punt against Texas A&M. His place in the secondary would take more time.

But Thomas didn’t let his place on the depth chart determine how he approached practice.

No Matter What

Courtesy of Jhase Thomas Instagram.

“I really just practice every day like, you know, I was starting, no matter if I was or wasn’t,” Thomas said Tuesday. “You never know. I mean, things go right, things go left. Just got to prepare like you’re the starter.”

Against Texas A&M, that preparation became something LSU could depend on. Thomas stepped into an expanded role alongside veteran defensive backs Tamarcus Cooley and Ty Benefield, helping a defense that held the Aggies without a touchdown in a 35-6 victory.

For Thomas, it was an opportunity built on work that began long before he reached Baton Rouge.

He grew up in Destrehan with a father who understood what playing defensive back demanded. Fred Thomas spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the New Orleans Saints. His son’s introduction to football came with that experience close by.

Aug 21, 2006; Shreveport, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver (83) Terry Glenn catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback (22) Fred Thomas in the first quarter of the game against the at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He raised me my whole life, taught me how to play the game from a little boy all the way to now,” Thomas said.

Thomas initially played receiver at Destrehan High School and was part of its 2022 state championship team. He moved into the secondary before his junior season, eventually developing into a four-star recruit.

LSU offered him in June 2024. A month later, on his 17th birthday, he committed to the Tigers.

Getting to LSU fulfilled a goal. Finding his place on its defense required another adjustment.

Thomas’ first season offered little defensive playing time, but it gave him access to teammates who could help him understand what earning more would require. He began spending more time studying film and asking questions.

Jhase Thomas 28, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I had to trust the process, watch a lot more film, be in the film room a lot more, talk to the older guys,” Thomas said.

Those conversations extended beyond his position group. Thomas pointed to linebacker Whit Weeks, along with Benefield and Cooley, as players whose preparation he wanted to understand.

He asked how they studied opponents, processed information and identified what mattered on film.

“I asked those guys, how do they prepare? How do they watch film? What are you looking for and things like that, just so I can get myself prepared,” Thomas said.

Having experienced players nearby also gave him somewhere to turn when he needed an answer.

“Sometimes you don’t always have to go to the coach to ask questions,” Thomas said. “It’s good to ask people that you know have been there, done that.”

When his opportunity against Texas A&M arrived, those relationships helped him feel comfortable on the field. Thomas credited the veterans around him with giving him confidence as he took on more responsibility.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His father offered a simpler reminder before the game.

“One of the things going into this A&M game, he said, ‘Don’t let the moment be too big,’” Thomas said.

The advice brought him back to the game he had played since childhood: trust what he knew, avoid overthinking and play.

Thomas now has a chance to apply those lessons while representing the state where he learned them. His path from Destrehan to LSU carries significance beyond playing time.

“Coming out of high school, I knew the significance around being born and raised in Louisiana, coming to LSU,” Thomas said. “It means a lot for the school. It means a lot for the state, means a lot to me and my family.”

For the Louisiana native, finding a place in LSU’s defense began with preparing for it—even when the opportunity was still out of reach.

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