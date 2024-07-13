BREAKING: LSU Football Lands Commitment From Coveted Louisiana Safety Jhase Thomas
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue rolling on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from Destrehan (La.) four-star safety Jhase Thomas, he announced on Saturday.
The coveted Louisiana native revealed a commitment to the Tigers over Houston, Texas Tech and Colorado, among others.
After securing an offer from LSU in June, Thomas wasted no time in committing to the Bayou Bengals after announcing his pledge just weeks later.
Secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen add their first defensive back commitment in the 2025 cycle with Thomas now on board.
The 2025 stud has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail as his ranking skyrockets ahead of what many expect to be a huge senior campaign.
He recently entered the Top 300 via On3 Sports recruiting rankings while elevating his status to a four-star prospect.
Thomas, who has NFL lineage, dominated the camp circuit after an impressive junior season at Destrehan. When he arrived in Baton Rouge for the LSU Elite Camp in June, Kelly and Co. wasted no time in offering the prized safety.
“Jhase Thomas was definitely someone that commanded a lot of attention from the LSU staff,” On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said on The Bengal Tiger Podcast. “When I tell you that this cat was offered directly after testing, he quite literally ran his 40, went to the warm-up area to wait for drills to start, the personnel staff ran the numbers to Brian Kelly. He calls Jhase over and boom, that’s it. Offered, done. Before he even works out. Obviously, one of the big questions they had with him going into this was some of the top end speed, overall athleticism and size.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, who just inked the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, took Death Valley by storm during his time in the purple and gold.
Now, Thomas looks to be next in line after revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Louisiana native becoming the 16th pledge in the 2025 cycle.
Kelly and the Tigers remain hot on the recruiting trail with Thomas becoming the fourth 2025 commitment to announce a pledge in July.
Who else have the Bayou Bengals added?
A look into the scorching hot month:
Zion Williams: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from Lufkin (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams, he announced via social media on July 4th.
A 6-foot-4, 300-pound menace up front, Davis and his recruiting team circled Williams as a major priority down the stretch with the Tigers coming out on top for his services.
Both Davis and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have been pursuing Williams heavily since joining Kelly's staff in Louisiana months ago.
Then, their recruiting efforts paid off after landing a verbal pledge from the sought after prospect.
The four-star Texas native is viewed as a gem by the LSU staff with this program rolling out the red carpet during his official visit last month. Williams made his way to Baton Rouge in early June for a multi-day stay.
The Texas native had the TCU Horned Frogs squarely in the mix, but fresh off of an official to LSU, he set his commitment date for July 4th. LSU felt they were in the lead with the clock ticking until a decision was made with the program ultimately coming out on top.
Williams chose LSU over TCU and Texas, among others, with the Bayou Bengals dipping into the Lone Star State for another elite-level talent.
Brandon Brown: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
Brown revealed his decision to flip his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to LSU on July 5th after a rollercoaster recruitment process.
For LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis, he utilized his relationship with Brown in order to bring the 6-foot-1, 290-pounder to the Bayou State.
Brown committed to Davis when he was on staff at Texas, and as soon as Davis made the move to Baton Rouge, one of his first calls was to the four-star menace.
Now, after months of growing their relationship stronger while Brown took his fair share of official visits, Davis and Co. have locked in the immediate impact lineman.
Damien Shanklin: Top 5 EDGE in America
Kelly and Co. added the No. 1 prospect in Indiana to the 2025 recruiting class when Shanklin selected LSU over Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others on July 5th.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is rated as a Top 10 EDGE in America with the Tigers piecing together an impressive group in the trenches defensively.
Shanklin joins four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold as the pair of Top 10 edge rushers to commit to the Bayou Bengals this summer.
It's an impressive run for the program. After entering June with zero defensive line commitments, position coach Bo Davis and defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples have now hit their stride.
