Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football at the 2021 NFL Draft

Group of nine former Tigers hoping to hear their names called this weekend in Cleveland

Pre-Draft

Here are a few notes provided by LSUsports on what to expect from the first round of the draft:

LSU has had 47 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, including a school-record five picked in the 2020 draft.

Dating back to the 2004, LSU has had at least one player picked in the first round in 13 of the last 17 NFL Drafts.

Under head coach Ed Orgeron, the Tigers have had nine players picked in the first round, four of which were Top 10 overall picks.

No. 1 Joe Burrow (2019 – Cincinnati)

No. 4 Leonard Fournette (2016 – Jacksonville)

No. 5 Devin White (2019 – Tampa Bay)

No. 6 Jamal Adams (2016 – NY Jets)

WR Ja'Marr Chase will be LSU's first pick on Thursday night and he will become the eighth wide receiver in LSU history selected in the first round. Chase will likely become the highest drafted wide receiver in school history, bettering the No. 12 selection of Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

Heading into Thursday night, 32 players that have played under Ed Orgeron have been picked in the NFL Draft. Of those 32 players, 29 remain on NFL rosters.

Chase and Marshall are the two likeliest candidates to be selected in round one. Chase has been linked to the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions while Marshall has been most linked to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jabril Cox, Tyler Shelvin and JaCoby Stevens are three names that could be called on day two.





Ja'Marr Chase has arrived with his parents in Cleveland: