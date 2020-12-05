Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football vs No. 1 Alabama

As the LSU-Alabama 2020 edition reaches its final hours before kickoff, not many are giving the Tigers a chance to hang tight with the No. 1 team in the country. A couple of records are at stake if the Tigers lose, including the perfect 13-0 mark under coach Ed Orgeron following a loss.

In typical seasons, Orgeron has done a great job of making sure his teams are ready for whichever opponent comes into Death Valley. That hasn't been the case when the Crimson Tide head to Baton Rouge as the Tigers have been shut out in each of the two meetings at home with Orgeron leading the way.

"We had a great week of practice. A spirited week of practice. Our guys are excited. It’s a tremendous challenge. The No. 1 team in the country’s coming to LSU’s stadium Saturday night Death Valley at 7 p.m. We’re looking forward to playing the game.”

Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read ahead of kickoff:

Pregame Notes (provided by LSUSports)

According to ESPN, the 29.5 point spread for this weekend's game is the largest against a defending national champion in 40 years. The ticket prices for the game are as low as $46 on the secondary market.

Orgeron is 43-13 as head coach of the Tigers. His 40 wins through the first 50 games were the second-most among any coach in school history.

The Tigers are 13-0 under Ed Orgeron in games following a loss. That mark includes a 3-0 record in 2020. LSU hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since 2015 when the Tigers lost three straight games during the month of November (Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

2 - Number of third-down conversions the LSU defense allowed in its last 2 games (Arkansas 0-10, A&M 2-16)

5 - Number of true freshmen (TE Gilbert 7 starts, CB Ricks 4, QB Finley 4, WR Boutte 2, and DE Ojulari 1) that have started at least 1 game for LSU this year.

18 - Number of true freshmen that have seen action for LSU through the first 7 games of the season.

26 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

When the Tigers line up against Alabama and Nick Saban on Saturday, it will mark the 17th time in LSU football history that a former LSU head coach will be on the opposing sidelines as head coach of the other team. LSU is 6-10 in those games.

Under Orgeron, the Tigers have played 46-of-55 games ranked in the Top 25, including every game in 2018 and 2019.

LSU goes into the Alabama game with an all-time record of 2-14-1 against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation in the AP Poll.

True freshman TE Arik Gilbert has become LSU’s go-to receiver when the Tigers need a play to keep the chains moving. Of his 30 receptions this year, 22 have resulted in either a first down or touchdown. Of the 20 receptions that resulted in a first down, 11 came on third or fourth down (9 on third down, 2 on fourth down).

LSU is 26-1 overall under Orgeron and 3-0 in 2020 when having a 100-yard rusher.

