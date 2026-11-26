For more than two decades, Thanksgiving weekend meant more than turkey and time with family for LSU and Arkansas football fans. It also meant the Battle for the Golden Boot.

From 1992 through 2013, the Tigers and Razorbacks met on the final weekend of the regular season, establishing a holiday tradition between two neighboring states that produced some of the more memorable moments in SEC football.

That tradition disappeared in 2014 when conference scheduling changes moved the rivalry away from Thanksgiving weekend.

Now, 13 years after their last Thanksgiving weekend meeting, the two programs are returning to their familiar place on the college football calendar.

The History Behind LSU and Arkansas' Thanksgiving Rivalry

Oct 19, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers mascot poses with The Golden Boot trophy after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although LSU and Arkansas first met on the football field in 1901, the rivalry took on a different meaning when the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992.

Four years later, the Golden Boot trophy was introduced. Standing four feet tall and weighing nearly 200 pounds, the trophy depicts the combined outlines of Louisiana and Arkansas, which together resemble a boot.

For much of the rivalry's early history as an annual SEC matchup, the two programs met on the Friday after Thanksgiving in front of a national television audience on CBS.

The matchup was more than a battle for bragging rights, though. Several of those meetings carried significant implications in the SEC West standings.

In 2002, Arkansas defeated LSU 21-20 to secure a trip to the SEC Championship Game. Five years later, Darren McFadden and the Razorbacks upset No. 1 LSU 50-48 in triple overtime in Tiger Stadium. Despite the loss, the Tigers went on to win the national championship.

The final Thanksgiving weekend meeting in 2013 provided another memorable finish. After starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger suffered a knee injury, freshman Anthony Jennings led LSU to a comeback victory over Arkansas.

It would be the last time the two programs closed out the regular season against one another for more than a decade.

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Why LSU and Arkansas Stopped Playing on Thanksgiving Weekend

When Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, it wasn't long before the conference began rearranging its traditional rivalry matchups.

Beginning in 2014, Texas A&M replaced Arkansas as LSU's regular-season finale, while Missouri became the Razorbacks' new Thanksgiving weekend opponent.

LSU and Arkansas continued to play annually, but the matchup gradually moved around the calendar. By 2023, the two programs were playing in September.

Meanwhile, the SEC's continued expansion created another opportunity to revisit its traditional rivalries.

Texas and Oklahoma joined the conference in 2024, allowing Texas and Texas A&M to renew their historic rivalry. LSU subsequently closed out its 2024 and 2025 regular seasons against Oklahoma.

With the SEC transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, each program was assigned three annual opponents through 2029. LSU was paired with Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, opening the door for the Golden Boot rivalry to return to Thanksgiving weekend.

The Return of a Thanksgiving Tradition

When LSU travels to Fayetteville on Saturday, the significance of the matchup will extend beyond the two teams' records.

Conference realignment has stripped college football of several of its longstanding traditions in recent years. In this instance, however, expansion has helped bring one back.

While Saturday's game won't occupy its former Black Friday television window, its return to the final weekend of the regular season restores a piece of SEC football history.

For the first time since 2013, the Golden Boot will have a home for the offseason before Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close.

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