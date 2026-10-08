LSU Can’t Keep Asking Its Defense to Save the Day

LSU’s defense has earned some breathing room.

Through five games, the Tigers have pressured quarterbacks, shut down running games and repeatedly given their offense opportunities to take control. Blake Baker’s unit has established itself as the most dependable part of Lane Kiffin’s first LSU team.

Now the offense has to become dependable enough to return the favor.

Some Room to Breathe

Blake Baker | Courtesy of LSU Football.

That doesn’t mean LSU needs 63 points every Saturday. It means the Tigers need to win games in which their defense allows a few sustained drives, misses a tackle or gives up a touchdown at an inconvenient time.

An elite defense gives a team an advantage. LSU cannot turn that advantage into an obligation.

The evidence of how much this defense can provide is already substantial. As detailed in LSU Tigers on SI’s examination of the team through five weeks, LSU ranks second nationally in total defense, allowing 220.6 yards per game and 3.9 yards per play. Princewill Umanmielen has eight sacks, leading the SEC.

Those numbers reflect more than one dominant afternoon against an overmatched opponent.

Against Texas A&M, LSU held the Aggies to 197 yards and kept them out of the end zone in a 35–6 victory. Marcel Reed, whose mobility had to be a central concern, finished with minus-13 rushing yards.

That is a defense doing more than keeping its team competitive. It is taking away an opponent’s ability to dictate the game.

But Louisiana Tech showed how little separation that dominance can create when the offense wastes its opportunities.

The Tigers eventually won 45–14. At halftime, they led just 10–7.

As LSU Tigers on SI’s Louisiana Tech analysis explained, LSU’s defense produced seven sacks and three takeaways while allowing only 140 total yards. A goal-line interception returned for a touchdown nevertheless left the Bulldogs within a field goal at the break.

The defense had controlled the opponent. LSU had not controlled the game.

That distinction becomes more consequential against SEC teams capable of turning an extra possession into points.

A stalled drive does not automatically cost LSU a game. Neither does an interception. But repeated offensive mistakes force the defense to keep solving the same problem: protect a narrow margin until the offense finally gets comfortable.

But eventually, an SEC opponent will make that arrangement expensive.

Ole Miss already provided a reminder that LSU’s defense can be challenged. The Tigers lost 32–24 in Oxford despite recovering from a 24–7 deficit to tie the game.

That result does not erase what Baker’s unit has accomplished. It does make clear that LSU needs another way to win when an opponent can move the football.

Texas A&M offered the better model.

In LSU’s response to its first loss, the offense supplied 506 yards and turned an 11-point halftime lead into a comfortable victory. The defense created opportunities, and the offense made those opportunities matter.

That is what complementary football should look like.

For LSU, the next step is making that relationship reliable. Finish a scoring opportunity instead of giving the ball away. Sustain a possession after the defense has spent several minutes on the field. Answer an opposing touchdown with points rather than immediately asking Baker’s unit for another stop.

Those contributions do not require a spectacular offensive performance. They require an offense that can handle ordinary responsibilities consistently.

With seven consecutive SEC games beginning at Kentucky, LSU will encounter Saturdays when protection breaks down, receivers struggle to separate and the defense cannot erase every mistake.

The Tigers have enough defensive talent to remain dangerous in those games.

How far they go will depend on whether their offense can help win them.

LSU’s defense has established the standard. The offense now has to give it a margin for error.

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