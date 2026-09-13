The Most Surprising Thing About LSU's Performance vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU's 45-14 victory over Louisiana Tech looked comfortable by the final score, but on the field, it wasn't so easy.

The most surprising element of Saturday night's game was how little the ground game contributed when it mattered most. The Tigers gained 528 yards and drove inside Louisiana Tech's 20-yard line 10 times, yet three of those red-zone possessions ended in field goals and two more ended in interceptions.

A week earlier, LSU's rushing attack looked like one of the most explosive units in the country during a rout of Clemson. Quarterback Sam Leavitt piled up 113 rushing yards among his three total touchdowns, and running back Dilin Jones added 113 yards and two scores of his own in that opener.

That version of the offense was largely absent against the Bulldogs, particularly once the Tigers reached scoring range. Leavitt did finish with three rushing touchdowns, but they came alongside five sacks, only 22 rushing yards and three interceptions, numbers that no LSU fan would've imagined after last week's performance.

LSU's offensive line, which looked so dominant in Week 1, could not consistently protect Leavitt or open running lanes against a Louisiana Tech defense that had allowed 527 yards the previous week. That regression set the tone for a rushing attack that could not find its footing exactly where LSU needed it most.

A Stark Contrast From Week 1

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an intercept by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's season-opening win offered little hint of the red-zone trouble to come. The Tigers routed then-No. 11 Clemson 51-10, with the running game and Leavitt's dual-threat ability setting an early tone of dominance, one LSU hasn't seen in the rushing game in over two seasons.

LSU was largely expected to control this game from start to finish. Instead, Louisiana Tech gave the Tigers some trouble for the better part of the night before LSU pulled away in the second half.

The final gap between the two performances was defense, not offense. LSU's defense allowed just 140 total net yards, most of which came late in the game, while producing seven sacks and three takeaways, bailing out an offense that had stalled repeatedly near the goal line.

Concerning Play In the Red Zone

Dilin Jones 13, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The clearest sign of LSU's rushing troubles came in how they handled the game when they got close to the goal line.

Leavitt's legs, not a featured running back, produced the breakthroughs, including the first of his career-high three rushing touchdowns.

That reliance on the quarterback became a problem when the Tigers' passing game briefly unraveled. A goal-line interception by safety Jordan McRae turned into a Louisiana Tech 100-yard pick-six, pulling the Bulldogs within three points, 10-7, a margin that held at halftime.

LSU eventually solved its red-zone issues just enough to pull away, but not without switching to the passing attack or relying on more creative solutions than a traditional running game.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green, who caught six passes for a team-high 104 yards, also took direct snaps out of the backfield twice in the fourth quarter, including a seven-yard gain on one such play.

Leaning on a pass catcher as an emergency ball carrier late in a game, LSU was expected to underscore just how little the traditional rushing attack offered in scoring position.

With No. 9 Ole Miss and Kiffin's old program waiting next Saturday, fixing those red-zone rushing issues may be the Tigers' most pressing task before the first SEC matchup for LSU this season.

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