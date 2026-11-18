LSU Head Coach has made headlines just about every day since he left Ole Miss for LSU, sometimes for Football adjacent items, and this week has been its fair share of both the former and the latter.

From being alarmed that he was living a waking nightmare when seeing an Arch Manning doppelgänger in his Monday presser, to dropping multiple F bombs just moments later, Kiffin has swirled up another swarm of 'clicks' for all things LSU.

One of the more football forward themes of the week was Kiffin's thoughts on the future of non-playoff bowl games and how the NIL and transfer portal era is affecting both the roster construction aspect and economic aspect of the sport as a whole.

The Transfer Portal Is Changing the Value of Bowl Games

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) holds up the MVP trophy during a post game interview of the game against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With LSU's playoff hopes effectively ending following Saturday's 22-21 loss to Texas, Kiffin was asked during his Monday press conference about the value of playing in a bowl game outside the College Football Playoff.

"Yeah, that's a really hard question," Kiffin said. "I think there's just so much to that. The players get to play another game."

While Kiffin acknowledged that another game provides an opportunity for players to compete, he also recognized that the postseason has lost some of its traditional significance.

For programs outside the playoff picture, preparing for a bowl game now overlaps with one of the most important periods of roster management.

"Because remember, a lot of those players, or some of those players, aren't going to be on your team," Kiffin said. "They're going to be on other teams, and they're already thinking about that. I mean, they're thinking about it now."

That reality creates an increasingly difficult situation for coaches. While their teams are preparing for another game, some players may already be evaluating opportunities elsewhere.

The NCAA's upcoming transfer window opens January 4, 2027, and lasts just 10 days. Although the official window begins after most bowl games, Kiffin suggested that discussions about potential moves are already influencing players before the regular season has even concluded.

"It's just what happens... Your kids are being talked about," Kiffin said.

Those discussions carry significant financial implications in today's college football landscape.

With schools investing heavily in player compensation and roster construction, retaining an established contributor can be just as important as acquiring new talent.

Players considering transferring may have opportunities to improve their financial situations, compete for different roles or join programs with stronger championship prospects.

Meanwhile, coaches must decide how to allocate their resources between retaining current players and pursuing replacements.

For LSU, that challenge is particularly relevant.

Lane Kiffin and safety Ty Benefield take a picture during a recruiting visit | Courtesy of Ty Benefield via X

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Kiffin assembled the nation's top-ranked transfer portal class ahead of his first season in Baton Rouge, demonstrating how quickly a program can rebuild through player movement.

However, the same transfer system that helped LSU acquire talent also creates uncertainty about which players will remain with the program.

"So part of me is almost like, yeah, why would you have the bowl games?" Kiffin said. "Because they're already thinking about where they're going anyway. And obviously, they've lost some meaning because of the playoffs."

Beyond the financial considerations, the changing postseason landscape also affects player development.

Traditionally, bowl preparation has provided younger players with additional practices and opportunities to earn playing time. For reserves who spent much of the season behind established starters, those repetitions can provide valuable experience heading into the following year.

But the potential for roster turnover complicates those opportunities.

A coach could spend several weeks developing a younger player for a larger role next season, only for that player to transfer when the portal opens.

Conversely, departures could create opportunities for younger players to receive meaningful playing time that might otherwise have been unavailable.

That leaves coaches balancing the immediate goal of winning a bowl game with the long-term responsibility of building a competitive roster.

Kiffin's comments also raise questions about how programs maintain team chemistry when players may already be considering their next destinations.

A bowl appearance requires players and coaches to remain committed to a common goal, even as decisions about transfers, compensation and future playing opportunities approach.

For coaches, maintaining that commitment becomes more challenging when the roster preparing for a postseason game might look significantly different just weeks later.

Kiffin did not dismiss the value of another opportunity to compete. Instead, he questioned whether that opportunity carries enough significance to outweigh the challenges surrounding today's transfer landscape.

The Tigers still have two regular-season games remaining, beginning with a trip to Tennessee before closing their schedule at Arkansas.

Regardless of how LSU finishes, Kiffin's concerns reflect a growing issue throughout college football.

Bowl games once provided programs with a meaningful opportunity to close their seasons, reward their players and begin developing talent for the future.

Now, those same weeks are increasingly important for recruiting, financial decisions and roster retention.

As Kiffin suggested, the challenge is no longer simply preparing a team for one final game. It is determining whether that game still serves the best interests of a program already preparing for the following season.

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