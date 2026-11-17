Just days after the LSU Tigers' heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns, the wounds are still raw in Baton Rouge. From the fan base to the players to the coaching staff, that loss stung more than the others.

For head coach Lane Kiffin, those feelings are doubled, considering he is still chasing his marquee win since taking over the program. With most likely missing out on the College Football Playoff now, a win could have been the stamp he needed to mark the Tigers as his own.

The final drive has been replaying in fans' minds, and it has certainly played in Kiffin's mind, as he has woken every hour to nightmares of the final play, watching the unmarked Longhorns player walk into the end zone.

Reliving a Nightmare

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 9:17 left in the first half, the Tigers would take a 14-7 lead and looked like they wouldn't look back, controlling the pace of the game and playing elite defense that would keep the Longhorns chasing from behind all game.

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That, combined with how much Arch Manning struggled, made it feel like the Tigers would control the scoreboard until the final seconds. But the final drive of the game would send the Tigers a heart-crushing defeat on a touchdown play that bewildered everyone watching.

"I wake up literally every hour the last two nights, and I have this nightmare of the last play of the game, and I think it's a nightmare," Kiffin told the media. "That we didn't cover somebody to lose the game, and then we lost to Texas."

It felt more like a nightmare when thinking about how the final play went down. Longhorns running back Raleek Brown would motion left, and for a second, no Tigers defender would go with him. That left him open on the swing pass, and he would walk right into the end zone.

"Then I wake up, and it's real. Then I go back to sleep for an hour, and I wake up, and it's real again. I had, like, a moment when that ball went in, and I was like, 'God,' my immediate thought was for our players," Kiffin continued on. "They put all this work in, they did all this, and all the off-season, and it's gonna come down to this, and we're not gonna f****** cover the guy."

It was another disappointing loss for the Tigers, their fourth of the year, as they failed to match the expectations placed upon them before the season started. Now, Kiffin is waking up to nightmares of the final seconds of the game, while LSU fans are having nightmares that the program may never reach the playoffs again.

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