Lane Kiffin’s Conservative 4th Quarter Strategy Backfired in Brutal Texas Loss

Lane Kiffin and LSU appeared to have everything under control against Texas on Saturday night. The Tigers held an 11-point lead late in the third quarter, had forced three interceptions from Arch Manning and looked poised to pick up a statement win over the Longhorns.

Instead, LSU watched its lead disappear in the fourth quarter, falling 22-21 after Texas scored the game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining, effectively killing LSU's playoff chances.

The Tigers failed to score after extending their lead to 21-10, and Texas' defense forced four consecutive punts to close out the game. Kiffin explained afterward that LSU elected to lean on its defense rather than force the ball downfield after quarterback Sam Leavitt threw three interceptions.

While the decision to protect the football was understandable, the lack of offensive production raises questions about whether Kiffin's conservative approach ultimately played a role in the loss.

The fourth-quarter breakdown

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) preapres to take a snap during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Dilin Jones broke off a 44-yard touchdown run to give LSU a 21-10 advantage, the Tigers had an opportunity to put the game away.

Instead, the offense managed just 22 yards in the fourth quarter and failed to score on any of its four possessions.

The fourth-quarter possession breakdown tells the story:

First possession: Punt.

Second possession: Punt.

Third possession: Punt.

Fourth possession: Punt.

Four straight possessions ended without points, giving Texas repeated opportunities to work its way back into the game.

The Longhorns took advantage, with Gianni Spetic connecting on a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to five before Arch Manning led a 12-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown.

The lack of production was especially concerning considering how well the Tigers moved the ball earlier in the contest. LSU finished with 366 total yards compared to Texas' 273, and Leavitt completed 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The offense had shown it could move the ball against Texas. It simply could not do it when the game was on the line.

Kiffin's explanation makes sense, but execution still matters

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the loss, Kiffin addressed the decision to become more conservative offensively after Leavitt's three interceptions.

The first-year LSU head coach explained that the coaching staff anticipated a game in which the Tigers would need to rely on their defense, especially if the offense turned the ball over.

There is a legitimate argument behind Kiffin's thinking.

Leavitt threw three interceptions, all of which were picked off by Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald. Two of those interceptions came in the red zone, taking away opportunities for LSU to extend its lead.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Continuing to force throws against a defense that had already intercepted Leavitt three times would have been a questionable decision.

However, protecting the football and becoming completely ineffective offensively are two different things.

LSU had a running game that was producing, with Jones finishing the night with 125 yards on 19 carries. His 44-yard touchdown run was proof that the Tigers could still create explosive plays without putting the football in the air.

There was no reason LSU needed to abandon its offensive identity entirely.

Kiffin did not necessarily need to become aggressive downfield, but the Tigers needed to find a way to sustain drives, move the chains and keep Texas' offense off the field.

Texas made the adjustments necessary

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Winston Watkins (6) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kiffin's approach deserves criticism, giving Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp credit is equally important.

The Longhorns made significant defensive adjustments after halftime, moving away from the three-high coverage structures they used earlier in the game and incorporating more traditional four-man fronts, tighter coverage and additional pressure.

The adjustments made life considerably more difficult for Leavitt and the LSU offense.

The Tigers converted just two of seven third-down attempts in the second half after converting five of their first seven before halftime. Leavitt also finished with just 71 passing yards in the second half after throwing for 173 in the first.

Texas found a way to take away some of the things that made LSU successful early. That, combined with the decision to protect the football, left the Tigers without many answers offensively.

LSU's conservative approach ultimately backfired

Kiffin's decision to lean on his defense was not necessarily the wrong one when considering the circumstances of the game. Leavitt had thrown three interceptions, and LSU's defense had done an excellent job of creating opportunities for the offense.

However, there is a difference between playing conservatively and failing to produce anything offensively.

The Tigers needed just one sustained scoring drive or even a possession that could have drained several minutes off the clock to put themselves in a much better position.

Instead, Texas' defense forced four straight punts and gave Manning enough opportunities to complete the comeback.

Ultimately, Texas' defensive adjustments were the biggest reason LSU's offense disappeared, but Kiffin's conservative approach did little to help the situation.

For LSU, another close loss raises questions about the team's ability to close out games. For Kiffin, the Texas loss should serve as a reminder that protecting a lead requires more than simply trusting the defense to get the job done.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.