The LSU Tigers have not met the season expectations the program was being held to. It's been a rollercoaster of a year, with back-to-back disappointing losses following the heartbreaking recent one against the Texas Longhorns.

It's year one of the Lane Kiffin era, and nothing has gone according to plan, well, at least not from a fan perspective, but then again, in the new world of college football, being patient isn't something granted easily.

That thought process has stemmed from Paul Finebaum, who, speaking for the LSU fanbase, as if one with their thoughts, said that those who support the program from the outside might wish Brian Kelly were back as the head coach. A knee-jerk reaction that is far from the truth.

Kiffin is the Right Choice

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To believe that Kiffin was possibly the wrong hire for LSU, despite everything that happened during the hiring process and everything the Tigers gave up for him, without even waiting for the first season to end, is what's wrong with college football now.

Its year one, and yes, in the world of the transfer portal, Kififn got a leg up in building his roster, but it isn't really his roster. The depth chart isn't full of players he recruited or crafted to the needs of how his team will play, and despite that, they are bowl-eligible.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LSU fans, and potentially even the school's brass, expected an appearance in the College Football Playoff in year one, but that's an extremely tough task to ask. Only two coaches have made the postseason in year one: Sonny Dykes in 2022 with TCU, and Curt Cignetti in 2024 with Indiana. Dykes inherited a roster that was built to succeed, and Cignetti took players from his program to help him get a head start.

Kiffin was left somewhere in between there following his controversial exit with the Ole Miss Rebels. He's got a roster ready to compete, and one that is four points away from being 8-2, but Finebaum believes that, combined with the loss to the Longhorns, has left him broken and fans wishing they had Kelly back.

“They’re very frustrated,” Finebaum said, relaying thoughts of LSU fans. “And part of that is because they went all in for him. When everybody else was blasting Kiffin, when the Ole Miss fans were burning him in effigy, LSU fans grabbed him; they hugged him. They made him feel wanted. And now, they’re disbonded. They’re wondering, ‘Did we have a better coach in Brian Kelly than Lane Kiffin?’ His record seems to indicate that.

Kelly went 8-4 in year one, with a 2-2 record against ranked opponents. Kiffin could hit 8-4 if the Tigers' win out, and is currently 2-3 against ranked opponents, with a chance to hit 3-3 this upcoming weekend against the Volunteers.

“Brian Kelly actually beat Alabama and went to the SEC Championship Game. Lane Kiffin has yet to have a significant win at LSU," Finebaum continued on. "He’s lost every big game. So the fans are disgruntled. I mean, there are talk show hosts down there that are coming after Kiffin like some of us here. I think they have a belief that it will get better, but when they hear a broken man like we saw yesterday using F-bombs at a press conference, they’re pretty concerned.”

Kelly finished his career at LSU with a 4-11 record against ranked opponents; Kiffin has a chance to nearly match his win total in year one. That alone speaks volumes on the difference.

It takes time to build a program, and with the support he has, there is no doubt he gets the Tigers to where they want to be, and Finebaum isn't just wrong for thinking LSU fans want Kelly back, but is ignoring the end of Kelly's tenure for thinking LSU would have been better off keeping him this year.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.