Lane Kiffin will return to his former program, the Tennessee Volunteers, this weekend for a Week 12 SEC showdown in Knoxville.

The well-decorated coach began his SEC career in Rocky Top in 2009, where he spent a lone season before making his way West to coach the USC Trojans.

Before facing the ranked conference opponent, Kiffin told the media his upcoming expectations for his second homecoming of the season.

The Returning Expectation

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; aLouisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns t Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Wednesday's SEC teleconference, Kiffin said that his expectations for heading to Knoxville won't be topped by his first homecoming this season.

"The Ole Miss thing- I’m not challenging Tennessee; I just don’t think you can top that from just the feeling of what that was like- just the anger and hatred because it was so recent, that was in that stadium and that all being there at the start of warmups," said Kiffin.

Well, unfortunately, saying one college football fan base isn't gonna match up the other might be taken as a challenge in the SEC.

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It definitely isn't Kiffin's first time returning to the smoky Rocky Top since leaving in the 2000s; he's made two visits as Alabama's offensive coordinator and one visit in 2021 as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

During the return with the rebels, the Volunteers paid their respects to the former coach by throwing golf balls and mustard packets/bottles onto the field of Neyland Stadium, along with other concession trash.

While it sure isn't a standard welcome for a former coach to his program, the Volunteers' opinion at Kiffin is not as relevant as the Rebels'.

Not to open this box again, but Kiffin left Ole Miss in the wake of the program's first playoff run - to take a head coaching job at its biggest rival. This wasn't even 12 months ago, as Kiffin took the job on November 30, 2025.

While he only lasted one fall with the Volunteers and made it six whole seasons with the Rebels, Kiffin leaving Tennessee was three programs ago, while the Ole Miss departure was just last year.

The hatred that the former coach felt in Oxford this season might not match up in any college stadium, even the infamous Neyland.

Still, the LSU vs. Tennessee matchup will bring a must-watch talent show, as the 6-4 Tigers are looking to kick a playoff contender out of the bracket and gain a much-needed win this November.

Even if that means dodging golf balls and mustard bottles.

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