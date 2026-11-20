After another disappointing loss in week 11 of the season, dropping a thriller at home, the LSU Tigers look to hit the road to cap off the final two weeks of the season.

Winning won't come easy, though, as the Tigers will take on the No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the always-hostile Neyland Stadium.

Here is how to watch the exciting matchup as the Tigers look for a massive upset.

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: LSU Tigers 6-4 (3-4 in SEC) vs. No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers 8-2 (5-2 in SEC)

LSU Tigers 6-4 (3-4 in SEC) vs. No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers 8-2 (5-2 in SEC) What: Eighth conference game of the season for both teams.

Eighth conference game of the season for both teams. When: Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season. Series History: The Volunteers lead the all-time series 21-10, but the Tigers have won five of the last six meetings.

Meet the Coaches

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Heupel, Tennessee: This marks year six at the helm for Heupel, who holds a 53-22 record in his time there. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach for the UCF Knights. He was a national championship-winning quarterback with the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2000.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 122-57 all-time head coaching record.

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Betting Odds Via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -1.5 (-105), Tennessee +1.5 (-115)

LSU -1.5 (-105), Tennessee +1.5 (-115) Over/Under: 45.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 19 report.

LSU players listed OUT : DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II, LB Whit Weeks, DE Trenton Henderson

DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II, LB Whit Weeks, DE Trenton Henderson LSU players listed as QUESTIONABLE: WR Jackson Harris, WR Winston Watkins Jr.

WR Jackson Harris, WR Winston Watkins Jr. LSU Players listed as PROBABLE: CB Aiden Anding, S Jhase Thomas

Tennessee players listed OUT: TE Ethan Davis, WR Joakim Dodson, LB Jaedon Harmon, DB Edrees Farooq, DL Tyree Weathersby, DB Dylan Lewis, OL Nic Moore, OL Wendell Moe Jr., WR Mike Matthews, RB Daune Morris

What to Know About the Volunteers

The Volunteers have been one of the more interestings team in the country. Their offense is one-dimensional, relying on a rushing attack, but their ground game is one of the best in the country that forces teams to stop them. They are No. 8 in rushes per game, averaging 44.2, and are No. 20 in rushing yards with 201.2.

Their ground game, combined with their elite defense, lets them control the pace of the game. The Volunteers are No. 8 in points allowed per game (14.9), and No. 14 in opponents yards per game (291.9).

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