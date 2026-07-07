LSU Lands Massive Commitment From Elite In-State Safety

The LSU Tigers are in a peculiar state heading into the upcoming season, with the fanbase expecting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs, despite it being just year one of a much-needed regime change in Baton Rouge.

New head coach Lane Kiffin isn't letting the smoke get to him, though, and is focused on finding success for the upcoming season and beyond, including loading up on talent in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

With an added emphasis on in-state recruits, the Tigers have added a commitment from Jayden Anding, one of the top safeties in the country, and a massive addition for the Tigers, pushing them back in the top 10 in the recruiting rankings.

What Makes Anding Elite

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) and Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anding comes in as the No. 21-ranked safety in the class, the No. 9 prospect in the state of Louisiana, and is a top 250 prospect in the class for the 2027 cycle. Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he has a smaller frame but is projected to continue growing, especially once he gets into a strength and nutrition program at the next level.

He combines a ball-hawk ability with little to no fear of coming downhill and delivering a hit when needed. Anding plays with a high football IQ and field awareness, making him a threat to opposing offenses that want to throw downfield as part of their game plan.

How Anding Impacts the Tigers Future

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When fans of college football think of the Tigers, one of the most common thoughts is how great of a secondary the program has been able to churn out at a consistent rate. That part is no secret, and it seems that coach Corey Raymond can turn about any level of talent into a productive star in Baton Rouge.

The upcoming season will be no different, and the safety room is filled with some of the best options in the conference, but many of them are upperclassmen in the veteran-led class.Behind them is a talented crop of younger talent, who will be abiding their time to see the field as well.

For Anding, that could mean taking the next year or two to develop and hone his talent before he gets his turn to make his mark on the field. With his brother Aidan Anding already on campus, that process could be expedited as he acclimates him to the program if the younger brother is taken under his wing.

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