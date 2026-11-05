Weeks Brothers Highlight Injury Report for LSU

The LSU Tigers' head coach Lane Kiffin said it himself: the Tigers have been one of the most injury-ridden teams in the country in 2026.

Kiffin's team came into the season with high expectations in his first year at the helm. Those hopes were depleted by injuries to key players early on in the season.

Wednesday's injury report did not hold much promise for the Tigers.

Weeks brothers both on the injured list

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Cayden Jones (21) runs with the ball against LSU Tigers linebacker Zach Weeks (35) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's star linebacker Whit Weeks underwent surgery for a broken tibia after the Tigers' Week 4 matchup against Texas A&M.

SEC

Weeks was given a timetable of four to six weeks for his return. Saturday will mark six weeks since the linebacker's injury, though the senior has been listed as doubtful to play for the Tigers against Alabama.

The younger linebacker Zach Weeks was listed as questionable on Wednesday. He has served as a replacement in the absence of Whit in the Tigers' linebacker core alongside TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys. If Zach is unable to play against the Tide, the weight will fall to the shoulders of Dottery and Keys.

The Tigers can't get a break

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) is helped off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries plagued LSU from the get go this season. Redshirt freshman Philip Wright III suffered a leg injury in the Tigers' matchup against in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12. The wide receiver, likely a key part of LSU's future in the receiving corp, won't return for the Tigers in 2026.

Junior safety Dashawn Spears and junior tight end Trey'Dez Green left the Tigers' AP top 10 matchup against Ole Miss on Sept. 19 with injuries. Spears is out for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery for an ACL tear, while Green made his return against Auburn after four weeks on the injury report.

Sophomore linebacker Charles Ross II is also out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Tigers' win over Texas A&M on Sept. 26.

The final Tiger listed on Wednesday's injury report is freshman defensive tackle Richard Anderson, who is listed out against Alabama.

Kiffin hasn't said anything about the extent of Anderson's injury. The defensive tackle did not play in the Tigers' game at Auburn. He posted a photo on Oct. 23 in a hospital and an arm sling with the caption "minor setback for a major comeback." It is unclear whether Anderson will return for the Tigers this season.

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