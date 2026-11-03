LSU's Defense Has a Chance to Make Alabama Uncomfortable

The LSU Tigers will play their biggest game of the season on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide will visit Baton Rouge for a highly anticipated top-15 matchup.

LSU is coming off back-to-back dominant wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. After a bye week, Lane Kiffin's team has had plenty of time to prepare for Alabama.

The Tigers' defense was unstoppable over the last two weeks. They could play a major role in Saturday's game.

LSU's Defense Could Win This Game

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has been dominant at home. No team has surpassed 15 points, and the Tigers pitched a shutout in their last home game.

They're second in the country in total sacks (34), which could make Keelon Russell's life uncomfortable. Russell has been sacked 23 times, the fourth-highest among SEC quarterbacks.

If LSU's defensive line can generate pressure, Alabama's offense could struggle to run efficiently. Princewill Umanmielen could be the largest X-factor on Saturday. His 8.5 sacks will command plenty of attention and could free up the other pass rushers.

Playing at Tiger Stadium is never easy. Russell will get his first taste of Death Valley on Saturday. In his last road game at Neyland Stadium, Russell was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. If the Tigers grab an early lead and involve the crowd, the noise could be too much for the Crimson Tide to overcome. Kiffin spoke about the crowd's impact.

"Tennessee supposedly set the noise record against Alabama, which you could see in that game it affected Alabama's offense and that was a 2:30 CT kick. So, let's break that record," Kiffin said. "We want our players to play well, we want our coaches to play well, so if you're used to 6:30, four hours earlier, start your day earlier. Whatever it is that your routine is, just move it up. That's our message to our fans."

Russell's performance against LSU's defense will determine Saturday's outcome. If he can escape the pocket and get the ball downfield, it could be a long day for Blake Baker's defense. If the edge rushers stay in their lanes and force pressure, the Tigers' fans could feed off that energy.

LSU and Alabama will certainly have fireworks. College Football Playoff hopes are on the line. A loss for either team could put those hopes on life support. Kiffin could notch a signature win, and his defense could be the reason Baton Rouge celebrates on Saturday.

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