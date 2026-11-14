LSU Could Get a Surprising Defensive Reinforcement Against Texas

LSU defensive end Gabriel Reliford could be nearing a return to the field after being removed from the SEC availability report ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Texas Saturday, at Tiger Stadium.

Reliford was initially listed as probable on Wednesday's report after recovering from a torn ACL suffered during spring practice. His removal from Thursday's report is an encouraging development for LSU, which could get another option along its defensive front at an important point in the season.

While Reliford's availability doesn't necessarily mean he will immediately become a major contributor, his potential return could provide some much-needed depth to the Tigers' defensive-line rotation.

Reliford's Return Could Give LSU Another Defensive Option

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) is tacked by LSU Tigers defensive end Gabriel Reliford (19) and safety Dashawn Spears (10) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reliford hasn't appeared in a game during the 2026 season after suffering the ACL injury in the spring. The redshirt sophomore was initially expected to miss the entire regular season, making his potential return against Texas a notable development.

Before the injury, Reliford had already begun establishing himself as a rotational piece for LSU. According to his official LSU roster bio, he appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2024, recording 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also played 156 defensive snaps that season, including a career-high 44 snaps in the Texas Bowl against Baylor.

However, Reliford's development took another hit in 2025. After appearing in just four games as part of LSU's edge-rusher rotation, he suffered a season-ending rotator cuff injury against Southeastern Louisiana.

That means the defensive end has dealt with two significant injuries in consecutive seasons, making it difficult to expect him to immediately return to the level of production LSU may eventually need from him.

How Much Could Reliford Contribute Against Texas?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The biggest question surrounding Reliford isn't necessarily whether he can play, but how much LSU can realistically expect from him after such a lengthy absence.

Coming back from an ACL injury requires more than simply being cleared to participate. Defensive ends rely heavily on explosiveness, lateral movement and the ability to generate power when engaging offensive linemen. Those are all important parts of playing the position, and getting back into game shape after months away from football can take time.

For LSU, even a limited workload from Reliford could be valuable. Adding another defensive end to the rotation would give the Tigers another option to work into their defensive-front packages without necessarily requiring him to play an extensive number of snaps.

His previous experience in the rotation also gives LSU a player who has already been exposed to the speed and physicality of SEC football.

LSU Could Use the Extra Depth Against Texas

The timing of Reliford's potential return is particularly important with Texas coming to Baton Rouge. The Longhorns present another difficult test for LSU, and having additional bodies available along the defensive front could help the Tigers manage their workload throughout the game.

Still, it would be premature to assume Reliford is going to make an immediate impact or become a difference-maker against Texas. His availability is encouraging, but his actual role remains something to watch.

For LSU, the development is a positive one regardless of whether Reliford plays a handful of snaps or works his way into a larger role. After spending months recovering from a torn ACL, simply having another defensive-line option available could be meaningful.

If Reliford can work his way back into the rotation, LSU could be getting an important piece of defensive depth back at a time when every available contributor matters.

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