College Football National Championship Odds: Ohio State’s Odds Tank After Loss to USC; LSU, Bama, Texas Rising

There is a new hierarchy in the odds to win the College Football Playoff this season, and the odds have shifted in a big way ahead of Tuesday's first ranking from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were upset without starting quarterback Julian Sayin, losing 30-18 against the USC Trojans. That dropped Ryan Day's program all the way from +500 to +1200 to win the National Championship, and another loss could end the Buckeyes' playoff chances altogether.

Ohio State's drop helped multiple SEC teams, including the Texas Longhorns, who handed the Buckeyes' their other loss this season. Arch Manning and Co. defeated Mississippi State in Week 9, jumping from +1400 to +1200 to win the national title in the process.

Alabama and LSU (two teams on the bye in Week 9) both saw their odds come inside 10/1 this season ahead of their head-to-head matchup in Week 10. That's one of several big top-25 games in Week 10, and it could decide which of those two squads has a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff.

The biggest game in Week 10 is likely between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 1 Miami Hurricanes, two teams that won again in Week 9. Miami is undefeated this season and has the Heisman favorite in Darian Mensah, yet is is an underdog on the road in that matchup.

Oddsmakers seem to expect that Notre Dame will win that game, as the Fighting Irish (+500) have better odds to win the national title than Miami (+600).

Georgia (+340) knocked off No. 17 Florida in Week 9, keeping it in the top spot in the odds to win it all ahead of another top-25 clash in Week 10 with Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels are +1600 to win the national title are are one of five SEC teams inside 20/1 through nine weeks.

These odds are likely going to change after the selection committee releases its top 12 on Tuesday, but it's worth noting that just 10 teams are inside 30/1 to win it all. There are teams that could move up -- like BYU and undefeated UCLA -- but it appears that the SEC is in play to get several teams into the College Football Playoff even with some teams sporting multiple losses.

The next four weeks of the regular season have a ton at stake, especially with several top-25 teams facing off in Week 10.

Here's a snapshot the odds to win the national title following Saturday's action.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +340

Notre Dame: +500

Miami (FL): +600

LSU: +900

Alabama: +950

Indiana: +1000

Ohio State: +1200

Texas: +1200

Ole Miss: +1600

Utah: +2700

Tennessee: +5000

USC: +5500

Kentucky: +6000

UCLA: +6000

Florida: +6500

BYU: +7000

Wake Forest: +7000

No other team has better than +12500 odds to win the College Football Playoff this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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