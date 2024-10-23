LSU DT Jacobian Guillory Returning for 2025 Season
LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory suffered a torn Achilles in the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels in Week 2.
Guillory, a fifth-year senior, saw his 2024 season end in the blink of an eye, but will now return for a sixth season in Baton Rouge. Jacques Doucet of WAFB first reported the news of Guillory's return.
The Louisiana native will suit up for the purple and gold in 2025 as he continues rehabbing from the injury.
The fifth-year senior out of Alexandria, La. has been with LSU since the 2020 season, and after patiently waiting to crack the rotation, showed flashes in 2023.
He recorded five tackles against both Florida and Florida State a season ago with the opportunity to take that next step this fall.
Fast forward to 2024 and Guillory was expected to be the most productive defensive tackle for position coach Bo Davis' group.
“I’ve been here so long, I know the ins and outs, I know that this is what I have to do to get better and get to the next level,” Guillory told reporters ahead of the 2024 season. “Why not attack it full heartedly every single day?
"It’s my last day because I don’t know when this game can be taken away from me. I have to go out there and perform for them. But this is for me too. I need to go out there and make sure I’m crisp so I can go out there Saturday nights and also so I can perform.”
Now, with Guillory out for the remainder of the 2024 season, it left a hole in the defensive tackle room, but other's are beginning to emerge down the stretch.
LSU is now down to newcomers Gio Paez (Wisconsin), Jay'viar Suggs (Grand Valley State), Shone Washington (JUCO) and freshmen Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux.
It's a thin room with a little more than a handful of pieces to work with, but we've seen youngsters in Breaux and McKinley step up when needed.
“We got a lot of bodies,” Guillory said during LSU Fall Camp in August. “Guys that have transferred in like Gio. You got Suggs that’s transferring. You got a lot of guys that transferred in and you got guys that’s been here like me and Jalen Lee. The freshmen Dom and Ahmad.
"It's kind of hard just getting used to having so many guys to bring along. Just making sure everybody can just be on the same accord and I think every day we’re getting better. You have a guy like Dominick McKinley coming in; he’s got to learn from day one and so do the guys from other schools.”
We've seen the work that defensive line coach Bo Davis has done in just a few months back in Baton Rouge, and for Guillory, another year in his system will only help him in the long run.
Now, Guillory has announced he will be back with LSU in 2025 as the Tigers add another critical piece to the defensive front for next year.
