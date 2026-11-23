The LSU Tigers could be in danger of removal from the SEC in what would be a historical move by the conference.

The SEC said in a statement Monday that it intends to hold a vote among the league's presidents on Dec. 3 to determine if Louisiana State University should be removed from the conference. LSU has been a member of the SEC since the conference's was founded on Dec. 8, 1932.

In recent months, both LSU's football and men's basketball programs have attempted to roster former professional players against the SEC's ruling, which has led to multiple lawsuits between the two sides.

LSU men's basketball officially played former NBA undrafted free agent R.J. Luis Jr. in a regular season game against Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 18. This marked his only appearance with the team before LSU decided to remove him from the roster to avoid potential penalties from the SEC.

LSU's football team attempted to roster former NFL undrafted players Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris and Blake Cotton before the start of the this season but elected to not go through with it before opening the 2026 campaign against Clemson.

SEC's Full Statement on Review of LSU's Conference Membership

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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the entire statement that the SEC released about LSU on Monday evening;

"The Southeastern Conference on Monday filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University stating that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the Conference," the SEC said in a statement.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs."

"Monday’s filing advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities."

While Kiffin and the LSU football team elected to not roster former professional players, Wade's decision to have Luis Jr. enter the game against Louisiana Monroe officially meant that the university could be facing a messy situation with the SEC, regardless of any court rulings that LSU was granted in order to bypass the conference's stated guidelines.

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