LSU Football a Finalist for Coveted Defensive Line Transfer Jimari Butler
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers set to take an "aggressive" approach to this year's cycle.
It's only Day 1, but the Bayou Bengals are already finalists for a coveted Big 10 edge rusher in Jimari Butler.
The Nebraska defensive lineman has narrowed his focus to LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M, according to On3 Sports.
Butler is coming off of his fifth season with the Cornhuskers where he started in 10 of his 11 games played with the program in 2024. He logged 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks on the year.
In his five seasons with Nebraska he's tallied 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Now, he's been granted a sixth-year of eligibility due to a COVID waiver from the 2020 season as well as a redshirt season in 2021.
After five seasons in Lincoln, the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder will now search for a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers an option.
The Florida State Seminoles will be a heavy-hitter in this one with Mike Norvell's program hiring former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White. Expect the program out in Tallahassee to swing for the fences with the group in play for Butler's services.
LSU will lose the one-two punch of defensive ends in Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson this offseason with the Tigers now in search for reinforcements in the trenches.
Butler isn't the only defensive target the Bayou Bengals are ready to make a move on with the portal now officially open.
The Cornerback Target: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
Is there an offensive target to know?
A Name to Know: Kentucky's Barion Brown
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest once officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for business on Dec. 9 where players can begin having dialogue with programs and set up visits. It will close on Dec. 28.
