LSU Football Adds Transfer Offensive Lineman to Spring Camp Roster After Arrival
Northwestern transfer offensive lineman Josh Thompson has arrived in Baton Rouge and officially joined the program on Tuesday, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Thompson, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in the Big Ten a season ago, signed with the Tigers during the winter window as a critical component to the trenches.
Now, Brian Kelly's program officially has the 16th member of the Transfer Portal Class in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to carve out a significant role for Brad Davis and Co.
Thompson joined the program late after finishing up coursework with Northwestern. The university operates on a quarters system rather than semesters.
Now, after making the two-day drive down to Baton Rouge, he's officially joined the LSU program for Spring Camp.
What will the Big Ten stud provide the Tigers in the trenches once enrolled with the program? What will his role be for LSU?
“A good player. Another addition to what, as we talked about is a very talented transfer class, that will bring Big Ten reps into our offensive line. So, a versatile player that can play guard or tackle,” Kelly said.
“We haven’t decided where that will be. It’ll be kind of putting the pieces together to see how that fits. He’s smart. He’s physical, and he brings us an experienced offensive lineman. So, he’ll be here next week.”
The expectation is that Thompson will be thrust into the right guard spot for the LSU Tigers once enrolled. He'll be battling with multiple players for a spot on the first-team this offseason.
LSU has rolled out a first-team offensive line consisting of LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Weston Davis.
On Day 6 of Spring Camp, Coen Echols entered the mix as the first-team right guard alongside Davis. Bordelon moved to the second-team.
Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore is a player that will compete for the starting center roll in 2025 alongside Chester.
For Thompson, the current expectation is that he will serve on the interior offensive line for Kelly's program in 2025, but there remain pieces to the puzzle that must be sorted out first.
Which LSU newcomers are in Baton Rouge working through Spring Camp?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
- OL Josh ThompsonL Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.