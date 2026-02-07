LSU Football, Alabama Crimson Tide Sit in Rare Territory Ahead of Super Bowl LX Clash

The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide once again sit in rare territory with the two prestigious SEC programs having the most active players on Super Bowl rosters.

LSU is now up to a 25-year stretch with a former Tiger in the Super Bowl - the longest active streak in all of college football.

Five former Tigers are on the Patriots roster, while Anthony Bradford is a starting guard for the Seahawks. The Patriots roster features three LSU starters in rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson along with rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson. A fifth former Tiger – Jaquelin Roy – is on New England’s injured reserve list.

LSU has had at least one player on the roster of teams competing in the Super Bowl for 25 consecutive years.

The streak dates back to February of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.

College teams with the most active players in Super Bowl LX‼️https://t.co/mkZxI3wRQa https://t.co/tm4z48ZjbV pic.twitter.com/keEFWczURV — On3 (@On3) February 7, 2026

According to LSU Football, "in program history, 50 former Tigers have combined to win 61 Super Bowl rings. Faulk has three Super Bowl rings to lead all former LSU players. Last year, running back Ty Davis-Price and defensive back Andre Sam won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Other Tigers with a pair of Super Bowl rings include Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster."

Faulk’s five Super Bowl appearances are the most of any former Tiger, followed by linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Vikings in the 1970s.

According to LSU Football, "Through Super Bowl LX (60) in 2026 (as of Jan. 26), a total of 87 former LSU Tigers appeared on Super Bowl rosters (including injured reserve and practice squads).

A former Tiger has been on the roster for 48 of 60 Super Bowls including a streak of 25 straight (Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 through Super Bowl LX in 2026).

Kickoff for the contest between New England and Seattle is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8. The game will be televised on NBC.

*Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.*

