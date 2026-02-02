LSU Football Eyeing Underrated Transfer Target With Alabama Crimson Tide Interest
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers may not be done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program hosting Georgia Military Institute offensive lineman Adrian Lamb over the weekend, according to 104.5 ESPN.
Lamb checks in as the No. 26 rated offensive lineman at the JUCO level with multiple Southeastern Conference programs getting in the mix this offseason as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound South Carolina native has earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, as he navigates his recruitment.
Lamb will be a May graduate where LSU is looking to bring in more talent following Spring Camp with the Georgia Military Institute standout emerging as a name to know.
LSU received the final visit of Lamb's recruitment with the NCAA Dead Period kicking in on Sunday night - with offensive line coach Eric Wolford intensifying his pursuit of the talented offensive lineman with multiple years of eligibility.
Kiffin and Co. have brought in multiple offensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with eight via the free agent market and one through the JUCO level.
Offensive Line Additions (9):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes
LSU also added a pair of signees via the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, Brysten Martinez, inking a deal with the program alongside Florida native Ryan Miret.
Now, with Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff remaining active in the market, the Tigers are hosting the Georgia Military Institute transfer as a target to join the 2026 roster, according to multiple reports.
