LSU Football Eyeing Underrated Transfer Target With Alabama Crimson Tide Interest

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers may not be done yet in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with the program hosting Georgia Military Institute offensive lineman Adrian Lamb over the weekend, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Lamb checks in as the No. 26 rated offensive lineman at the JUCO level with multiple Southeastern Conference programs getting in the mix this offseason as his rise continues.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound South Carolina native has earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, as he navigates his recruitment.

Lamb will be a May graduate where LSU is looking to bring in more talent following Spring Camp with the Georgia Military Institute standout emerging as a name to know.

LSU received the final visit of Lamb's recruitment with the NCAA Dead Period kicking in on Sunday night - with offensive line coach Eric Wolford intensifying his pursuit of the talented offensive lineman with multiple years of eligibility.

NEW: LSU is hosting JUCO OL target Adrian Lamb on a visit. Would count toward ‘26 class.



Played 10 games as a RS Fr. at Georgia Military College in ‘25.



Interest from Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina among others, per his social media. @1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) February 2, 2026

Kiffin and Co. have brought in multiple offensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with eight via the free agent market and one through the JUCO level.

Offensive Line Additions (9):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes

LSU also added a pair of signees via the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, Brysten Martinez, inking a deal with the program alongside Florida native Ryan Miret.

Now, with Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff remaining active in the market, the Tigers are hosting the Georgia Military Institute transfer as a target to join the 2026 roster, according to multiple reports.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: