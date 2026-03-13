LSU Football Believes This Underrated Wide Receiver Can Ignite Lane Kiffin's Offense

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge inking over 40 newcomers to the No. 1 class in America.

Once the market opened for busines, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with the Bayou Bengals ultimately signing nine Top-100 players headlined by the No. 1 quarterback, offensive lineman, and edge rusher.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

But there are "underrated" pieces to keep tabs on with a wide receiver worth mentioning ahead of Spring Camp this month: Hawaii wide reciever Jackson Harris.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

Nov 29, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Harris has quickly bought into the LSU culture with his recent comments firing up LSU faithful after reiterating that the program is "Wide Receiver University" in a recent interview.

“Regardless of where I were to choose to go to school, I would have made the best of my opportunity, but I chose LSU because it’s wide receiver university," Harris told TigerRag.

Harris joins an elite haul in the wide receiver room where Lane Kiffin and Co. have retooled the unit from top to bottom with only one returning wideout from the 2025 roster remaining in Baton Rouge.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will open Spring Camp on March 24 with the wide receiver room immediately becoming one of intrigue with a myriad of options to choose from.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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