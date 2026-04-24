Spring Camp Buzz: How This LSU Football Wide Receiver is Quickly Turning Heads

The LSU Tigers will put the final touches on Spring Camp this weekend in Death Valley after a rigorous five-week stretch on the ponderoa.

Lane Kiffin and Co. have seen newcomers galore turn heads after inking over 40 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there have been a handful that are quickly rising to the top.

That includes Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winnie Watkins after he made the decision to follow Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., and wide receivers coach George McDonald to Baton Rouge.

Watkins has served as a first-team wideout for the Tigers across Spring Camp - operating in the slot - where the coaching staff has raved about his versatility.

For Watkins, he knew that once Kiffin departed Oxford that he would be taking his talents to the Bayou State.

Courtesy of Winnie Watkins via X.

"I would say being recruited out of high school, Coach Kiffin was already like a big point to the reason why I wanted to go to Ole Miss. I did my visit there. I loved everything there. The offense was great," Watkins said.

"The offensive staff is really good, and they're like a group of geniuses to me. Coach Weiss, all of them, Coach McDonald, you know. They showed me the offense, and I was like, 'I want to be a part of it.' I went to Ole Miss, did my part as a freshman.

"So I really was just trying to find a role, play when I play, did my job. As Coach Kiffin got the opportunity to go to LSU, he told me that he was going to go there. I was like, You know what, I'm going to take my talents there too because I feel like I put my trust in him coming out of high school. I feel like it was just a good move for me."

Now, as the offseason rolls on, all eyes are on Watkins to continue cementing his status as a Top-3 wide receiver with an opportunity to take a major step across the 2026 season in Baton Rouge.

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