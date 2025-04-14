LSU Football Community Mourns Loss of Former Tiger Kyren Lacy, Share Stories
The loss of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy sent shockwaves across the football community on Sunday with current and former athletes voicing their appreciation for the Louisiana native.
According to the report from WBRZ News in Baton Rouge: "Lacy was arguing with a family member shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He reportedly pulled out a gun and shot it at the ground before leaving the area.
"About 30 minutes later, a constable spotted Lacy driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing.
"A report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy's vehicle to take him into custody, they didn't realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash."
Now, following the tragic news, the LSU community, former teammates, and more have released statements while sharing memories.
LSU Football released a statement following the news of Lacy's passing:
"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."
Along with the LSU program releasing a statement, Lacy's father released a statement via social media:
"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with 'I'm Alright, or I'm good' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.
"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here.
"This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.
Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!"
Malik Nabers: Former LSU Wide Receiver
"Pain. Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable," Nabers said in an Instagram post.
Jayden Daniels: Former LSU Quarterback
Daniels took to Instagram to post multiple stories with Lacy with the following captions:
“It was your turn next bro. We was front line every time. Love you brother for real.”
"Till next time brudda. We gonna hold it down for you...U gon live your dreams through us. Hope you at peace now.”
Jayden also added photos including himself, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Lacy with the caption: “It was always us four, no matter what.”
Angel Reese: Former LSU All-American Forward
In 2024, Lacy took on starting wide receiver duties for the Bayou Bengals where he led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
The star wideout wrapped up his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
