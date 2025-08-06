LSU Football Cornerback, Former Top Mississippi Prospect Turning Heads in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 7 of Fall Camp on Wednesday with the program upping the intensity in a big way this week.
After easing their way back in, the Tigers are now in full pads as Week 2 of training camp arrives in the Bayou State.
From Garrett Nussmeier looking sharp to transfer defensive lineman Bernard Gooden turning heads, there have been multuiple observations across the first seven days.
But one question mark for LSU is who will take on a significant role in the secondary this upcoming season.
For Kelly, he's been impressed with second-year cornerback PJ Woodland
"So, the first thing that you have to be able to do is you have to have a football IQ. He's a very smart player. So, we can move him around, inside and outside. The feel is a lot different when you're an inside corner versus an outside corner. Your landing mark is so different. Not everybody can play that position, so he brings that," Kelly said on Tuesday.
"He also brings an extra 12 to 15 pounds from last year, I mean he was too light at times and so it became an issue relative to tackling. That's not a question. We don't want him to be in a position to be matched up against 250 pound tight ends every time, but he's not going to be. He can play the outside position as an SEC corner. So that's a pretty good trait to have."
Last offseason defensive coordinator Blake Baker praised Woodland and what he can provide the program in the future.
After checking in around the 5-foot-11, 165-pound mark, he played up with his physicality.
“Competitiveness. PJ Woodland is a competitor,” Baker said last offseason.“He’s feisty, he’s physical, and he can run. More than anything, for a freshman, we’ve thrown him out there with the ones some and thrown him out there against our top receivers and he competes. That’s where it starts, but he has the physical tools.
"He has long levers, he’s physical and he can run, so I’ve been impressed with him. It wasn’t easy. Those first three days before spring break I guarantee you he was saying ‘what in the world did I do coming here early?’ But he’s been really impressive these last few days.”
Now, Woodland is emerging as a player to watch in Fall Camp after logging multiple pass breakups across the first handful of practices and competing for a spot at cornerback.
LSU is utilizing Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, DJ Pickett, Ja'Keem Jackson and Woodland as the five cornerbacks in the rotation early in Fall Camp.
