LSU Football Cornerback, Mississippi Native Flashing for the Tigers in Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will debut a new-look roster in 2025 after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
The Bayou Bengals reeled in multiple additions via the free agent headlined by program-changing prospects on both sides of the ball.
LSU will showcase a revamped secondary headlined by newcomers Mansoor Delane, Tamarcus Cooley, A.J. Haulcy and Ja'Keem Jackson, but there are also returning pieces looking to earn significnt reps this season.
Across the programs first 16 practices of Fall Camp, sophomore cornerback PJ Woodland has been a winner for the Tigers.
The Mississippi native has flourished in preseason practice with his work in the weight room paying off on the field.
As a true freshman in 2024, Woodland played in all 13 games for the Tigers where he logged 20 tackles with a forced fumble and three passes defended.
But it was a struggle at times for the Magnolia State defensive back as he adjusted to life in the Southeastern Conference.
Now, with a season under his belt and a full offseason in Baton Rouge, Woodland has emerged as a winner for LSU during Fall Camp.
Brian Kelly's Take: Woodland Impacting the Tigers
"So, the first thing is you have to have a football IQ. He's a very smart player. So, we can move him around, inside and outside. The feel is a lot different when you're an inside corner versus an outside corner. Your landing mark is so different. Not everybody can play that position, so he brings that," Kelly said.
Kelly alluded to the weight room playing a significant role in Woodland's jump after adding weight to his frame this offseason.
"I mean he was too light at times and so it became an issue relative to tackling. That's not a question. We don't want him to be in a position to be matched up against 250 pound tight ends every time, but he's not going to be," Kelly said.
"He can play the outside position as an SEC corner. So that's a pretty good trait to have."
Now, the second-year Tiger continues carving out a role in the secondary for LSU where he's competing with Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, Ja'Keem Jackson and DJ Pickett for reps in the defensive backfield.
