LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools for Elite DL

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for his commitment.

Moore checks in as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama as his rise continues on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as he blossoms into one of the top prospects in the country.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Moore has now trimmed his list to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide as the finalists in his recruitment.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Donivan Moore is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 270 DL is ranked as a Top 5 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/kYMOAhMQQ8 pic.twitter.com/5HSGEoXsUW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 30, 2026

The Auburn Tigers have emerged as the favorites in his recruitment, but Kiffin and Co. are making their presence felt in his one as he gears up for a pivotal offseason in his process.

LSU currently holds a commitment from one defensive prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Jaiden Bryant - the No. 1 EDGE - pledged to the program.

The Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, according to Rivals.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native revealing a commitment to LSU in January over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff keeping a foot on the gas for Bryant after flying up to South Carolina this week for a visit with the top-ranked defender.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: