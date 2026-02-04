LSU Football Receives Stunning Landing Spot in 'Way-Too-Early' SEC Power Rankings

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a strong start in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers already being labeled offseason winners less than 70 days after the program introduced its new shot-caller.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, LSU's championship expectations skyrocketed with the program redesigning the coaching staff, roster, and leadership from the ground up.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

Now, as the LSU Tigers look to make a statement in Year 1 under Kiffin, the "Way-Too-Early" SEC Power Rankings have been revealed by CBS Sports.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers come in at No. 5 in the CBS Sports SEC Power Rankings behind the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners.

What did CBS Sports say of the new-look LSU Tigers?

"LSU went all-in on Lane Kiffin, and The Portal King delivered a revamped roster capable of contending again in the SEC," CBS Sports wrote.

"Forty new additions from the portal, including 14 blue-chip prospects led by the likes of QB Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and, my personal favorite, Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown, will have the Tigers revved up. Kiffin also got a big win by retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker."

As the offseason rolls on, all eyes remain on Kiffin and Co. with championship expectations rising under his watch after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America across January.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: