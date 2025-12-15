LSU Football Could Target This Top Transfer Wide Receiver From Michigan State

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program set to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge.

In what will be a critical two-week stretch for Kiffin and Co. next month, the portal window will open on Jan. 2 where the program will hit the market with an opportunity to stack talent on both sides of the ball.

LSU will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash for Kiffin with all eyes on the program's targets.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Is a star wide receiver from the Big Ten a player LSU could get involved with?

The Wide Receiver Transfer: Nick Marsh

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering this month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process. Will LSU get involved? Time will tell.

LSU will be in search of wide receivers in Baton Rouge with a pair of youngsters revealing intentions of departing the program alongside four pass-catchers heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kiffin and Co. will return five wideouts from the 2025 roster - including a pair of true freshmen - with experience and depth set to be a critical component to the Transfer Portal haul.

