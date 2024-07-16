LSU Football Defensive Back No Longer On Roster, Medically Retiring From Football
LSU safety Matthew Langlois is stepping away from football and will medically retire after battling multiple injuries during his career, LSU Country has learned.
Langlois is no longer listed on the LSU active roster with On3 Sports confirming his decision to retire from the game.
The former four-star prospect out of Louisiana, Langlois was a Top 5 safety in America and one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2021 cycle.
He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, creating a rippling effect to close out his career.
Langlois suffered the injury in the home opener against Southern in 2022 before missing the entire 2023 season after battling the injury bug once again.
After being absent from spring ball in 2024, it was assumed that Langlois would be stepping away from the game. Now, the news is confirmed.
“I’ve been dealing with an ACL injury since the Southern game, which ultimately led to me medically retiring,” Langlois told On3 Sports “I stayed at LSU because I wanted to play for LSU, which I was very close to becoming the player I wanted to be.
“God had other plans and although I would have loved to play for LSU, my body just can’t now. I’ve been rehabbing for the past 22-24 months and I’m finally taking a break from the pain and constant grind to come back and be the player I thought I could be.”
Now, Langlois departs a program with several question marks in the defensive backfield.
LSU’s safety room curreently features transfers Jardin Gilbert and Austin Ausberry along with returning starters Major Burns and Sage Ryan. Other critical pieces include second-year defensive back Kylin Jackson and third-year defensive back Jordan Allen.
LSU will also bring in freshmen defensive backs Dashawn Spears [McBryde], Joel Rogers, Wallace Foster and Ju’Juan Johnson.
There remain several questions surrounding the defensive backfield with Fall Camp set to tell the story on what will take place this fall.
