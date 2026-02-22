LSU Football Eyeing Massive Recruiting Wins in Pursuit of Multiple Louisiana Targets

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are looking to build around Louisiana in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple targets on the program's radar this offseason.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, his first point of attack was to lock down the Bayou State where he inked a pair of five-stars from Louisiana after Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson signed with the program.

From there, the coaching staff started identifying priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle from The Boot as Kiffin begins making his presence felt in the state.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

Which three targets are Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit for?

Three Names to Know: Louisiana Targets Edition

IOL Albert Simien - No. 1 IOL in America

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien is one of Kiffin's top targets with the coaching staff checking in with the elite talent last month.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits in the top spot at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing Simien this offseason - making sure to get face time with the top prospect last month.

RB Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling at the top for his commitment.

Miles checks in as the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his process amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But it's the LSU Tigers that have emerged as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked a myriad of unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

ATH Braylon Calais - No. 3 ATH in America

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has locked in an official visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the electrifying weapon evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his status skyrocket after back-to-back monstrous seasons for his prep squad in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season as a sophomore.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

