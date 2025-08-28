LSU Football Depth Chart: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers in Week 1
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to debut a new-look roster on Saturday night at Memorial Field in the program's Week 1 matchup against No. 4 Clemson.
After attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, Kelly and Co. have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge with the program spending "around $18 million" on this year's group.
Now, with the season opener roughly 48 hours away, the LSU Tigers will take the field in a clash against preseason National Championship contender Clemson.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
What will the rotation be for the LSU Tigers come Saturday night at Memorial Field? Who will be the starters for the Bayou Bengals?
The Projected Starters: Week 1 at Clemson
Offense:
Quarterback:
First-Team: Garrett Nussmeier
Second-Team: Michael Van Buren
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is preparing for a big-time season in Baton Rouge with the veteran signal-caller at the forefront of Heisman Trophy projections and 2026 NFL Draft buzz.
Behind Nussmeier will be Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren as he gears up for his first season with the program. From there, it's Colin Hurley as QB3.
Running Back:
First-Team: Caden Durham
Second-Team: Kaleb Jackson OR Harlem Berry
Caden Durham has handled business as the starter with Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson battling for RB2 duties, but Ju'Juan Johnson remains in the mix in alternate packages.
The versatile weapon has been used in a myriad of ways across his college career where he's now focusing on working as a running back in 2025.
Durham, Jackson and Berry are the names listed, but don't be surprised if Johnson takes serious reps at running back this upcoming season.
Wide Receivers:
First-Team: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
Second-Team: Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker
There's no reason to buy stock in which three wideouts roll out on the field come Week 1 at Clemson.
LSU has multiple SEC caliber wideouts that will make an impact this season with Brian Kelly and Co. flaunting an embarrassment of riches offensively.
The newcomers in Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are too talented to keep off of the field and have also taken first-team reps in practice along with Kyle Parker.
Tight End:
First-Team: Trey'Dez Green
Second-Team: Bauer Sharp
LSU will operate multiple 12 personnel sets this season with both Green and Sharp being on the field simultaneously as an elite one-two punch.
Offensive Line:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, Coen Echols, C Braden Augustus, RG DJ Chester, RT Bo Bordelon OR Ory Williams
LSU has tinkered the offensive line this offseason with a new rotation emerging heading into Week 1 at Clemson.
It's safe to pencil in LT Tyree Adams, C Braelin Moore and RG Josh Thompson as a clearcut first-team, but the left guard and right tackle slots remain a battle in camp.
Paul Mubenga is in line to start at left guard, but there will be a rotation with Brian Kelly stating that "six, seven, or even eight" offensive linemen could see the field.
The Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
First-Team: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Second-Team: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
EDGE:
First-Team: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford/Patrick Payton
Second-Team: Patrick Payton/Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler
There's no need to buy stock in which unit comes rolling out first as the starters. LSU will showcase a deep rotation at EDGE.
Pyburn can be penciled in as a "starter" for Week 1, but Reliford, Payton and Butler will see significant playing time this fall.
Linebackers:
First-Team: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Second-Team: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
STAR:
First-Team: Harold Perkins
Second-Team: CJ Jimcoily
Cornerbacks:
First-Team: Mansoor Delane and DJ Pickett/Ashton Stamps
Second-Team: DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson
The cornerback room will be one to monitor heading into Week 1 with Delane locking down one spot, but the other remains up for grabs.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, but the other cornerback slot is still in a battle between what appears to be DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps.
Ashton Stamps has held down first-team reps during preseason practice, but DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland have also emerged for this program.
Safety:
First-Team: AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Second-Team: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano
Houston transfer AJ Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley will likely be the starting safeties if Week 1 at Clemson was today.
