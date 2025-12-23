Multiple LSU Football Players Opt-Out of Texas Bowl Matchup Against Houston Cougars

The LSU Tigers will hit the road to the Lone Star State this week as preparation for a Texas Bowl showdown against the Houston Cougars continues throughout the holidays.

In what will serve as interim head coach Frank Wilson's final game leading the Bayou Bengals out of the tunnel, LSU will take on a Big 12 foe at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

But the Tigers will be shorthanded against the Cougars with several opt-outs in the season finale this weekend.

“We are in discussion with some of those veteran players who may opt out,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We’re anticipating having the lion’s share of our team in quantity and in quality to be able to participate.”

LSU is expected to be without a myriad of key contributors on Saturday night in Houston - headlined by projected first round NFL Draft selection Mansoor Delane at the cornerback slot.

Along with Delane out on Saturday, LSU will also be without Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins and Aaron Anderson after making the decision to opt-out.

It's also been reported by 104.5 ESPN that offensive lineman Josh Thompson will not be participating in the game - keeping the door open along interior offensive line for a youngster to step in.

With the veterans expected to miss Saturday against Houston, there's a belief that Davhon Keys will get significant playing time at linebacker, Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols along the interior offensive line, and DJ Pickett at cornerback.

Pickett and PJ Woodland are expected to get the start at the cornerback slots with Delane out as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Game Information: Texas Bowl Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Tigers Record: 7-5, (3-5 SEC)

Houston Cougars Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Houston

Spread

LSU: +2.5 (-105)

Houston: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

LSU: +112

Houston: -134

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Houston is currently listed as 2.5-point favorites in the program's Texas Bowl matchup against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 41.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense remaining a hot topic heading into the season finale.

Now, all eyes are on the Texas Bowl showdown with the LSU Tigers and Houston Cougars set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium. The game will be live on ESPN.

