LSU Football EDGE, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention Ahead of Clemson

#LSU’s dynamic group of edge rushers stole the show during Fall Camp.



- Jack Pyburn: 6’4, 264 pounds

- Gabriel Reliford: 6’3, 265 pounds

- Patrick Payton: 6’6, 255 pounds

- Jimari Butler: 6’5, 265 pounds



A standout for Brian Kelly: Reliford.



