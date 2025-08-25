LSU Football EDGE, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention Ahead of Clemson
LSU defensive end Gabriel Reliford signed with the Tigers in the program's 2024 Recruiting Class after flipping his pledge from the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Louisiana native remained a prospect that Brian Kelly and Co. were high on, and after the program intensified its pursuit, ultimately secured the coveted Shreveport (La.) native.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder is coming off of an efficient freshman campaign in 2024, but all eyes are on what Reliford can achieve this upcoming fall.
The sophomore EDGE has taken on an expanded role on defense for the Bayou Bengals were he's in line to start alongside Florida Gators transfer Jack Pyburn up front.
It's no secret the LSU Tigers went out and secured talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with a primary focus on adding defensive weapons.
Kelly and Co. added Pyburn [Florida], Patrick Payton [Florida State], and Jimari Butler [Nebraska] at the edge rushers position.
For Reliford, it could have caused him to pull the "woe is me card," according to Kelly, but instead he used it as fuel to elevate his game.
Now, the second-year defensive piece is catching Kelly's attention with LSU's shot-caller raving about Reliford prior to Week 1 at Clemson.
"We're very pleased with the way that he's accepted the challenge. He hasn't backed down from it. He's seen it as an opportunity to show that he's the best... I think he's handled it with the right mindset, and because of that he's improved," Kelly said.
"He's physical. He brings a physical presence at that position. Now you add Patrick [Payton], [Jack] Pyburn and Jimari Butler; it's a deep group of defensive ends.
"Gabe has stood out because he's accepted the challenge moreso than anything else."
The youngster saw limited action during his true freshman campaign in 2024 after totaling 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.
Now, all eyes are on Reliford and what he can achieve this upcoming season in an expanded role for Kelly and Co.
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson in a highly anticipated Top-10 matchup on the road.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.