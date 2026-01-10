LSU Football Emerges as Potential Destination for Five-Star SEC EDGE Transfer

Missouri Tigers edge rusher Damon Wilson II will visit Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday for a trip to Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Wilson checks in as the No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the No. 2 EDGE with a myriad of programs entering the race for the elite defender.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign with Missouri after tallying over 20 total tackles, nine sacks and two pass deflections across his junior campaign.

Wilson signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle after making his way to Athens as one of the most prized recruits in America - earning significant playing time across his two seasons under Kirby Smart.

Across 26 career games (two starts) with the Bulldogs, Wilson compiled 26 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four QB pressures prior to his one-year stint with Missouri.

Now, the former five-star recruit is back on the market with the LSU Tigers landing an official visit where he will arrive in Baton Rouge on Saturday as the program continues retooling the defensive line.

LSU has inked multiple top defensive linemen to this point - including Auburn's Malik Blocton, Clemson's Stephiylan Green, and Tennessee's Jordan Ross.

Ross signed with the Volunteers as the program's headliner in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in America.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played saw meaningful reps as a true freshman in 2024 after appearing in 11 games for the Volunteers - recording three tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a blocked punt and a touchdown.

After earning Freshman All-SEC honors, Ross took his game to the next level in 2025 as a true sophomore with the Volunteers.

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Across the 2025 season, Ross upped the ante after suiting up in 11 games while tallying 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Now, a new EDGE target is on the board with Wilson II taking a visit to Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit for his services.

