LSU Football Emerges As Potential Destination for Five-Star USC Trojans QB Transfer

USC quarterback Husan Longstreet has emerged as a target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the Trojans transfer currently in Baton Rouge on an official visit, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 104.5 ESPN first reported.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans.

During his lone year in Los Angeles, he completed 13-of-15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

Longstreet is eyeing an opportunity to become a Day 1 starter at his next school - and with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals sitting without a scholarship quarterback on roster - he's emerged as a target for the program.

Now, the former five-star, Top-5 signal-caller in America is in Baton Rouge to begin a visit with the LSU Tigers in what is a significant development in the program's pursuit of a quarterback.

LSU also remains in the mix for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 overall player in the Transfer Portal - as he navigates his Transfer Portal process with visits to LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, and currently Miami.

Sources have indicated that a decision from Leavitt and his camp will be made as soon as this weekend with LSU in the mix, but the Hurricanes also emerging as a serious threat.

