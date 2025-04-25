LSU Football Emerging as Contender for No. 1 Available Transfer in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program keeping tabs on the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash during the current spring window?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
It appears an "incredible opportunity" has presented itself with USF Bulls defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerging as a serious target for the LSU Tigers, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
On Thursday, it was reported via 247Sports' Matt Zenitz that Gooden would make his way to Baton Rouge for a weekend stay.
Now, Gooden has arrived in the Bayou State and is currently on LSU's campus with the program's push intensifying.
The All-AAC Honorable Mention selection in 2024, Gooden logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with USF.
Gooden has multiple programs pursuing his services, but Kelly and Co. remain a force in his recruitment after landing official visit No. 1 once he placed his name in the portal.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the program has not added a transfer via the spring window yet.
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
Now, the Tigers are emerging as frontrunners for the No. 1 available transfer in the free agent market.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.