SI

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Will Return to Practice Wednesday

Daniels will practice fully, clearing the way for a return in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Mike McDaniel

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to return to practice on Wednesday. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice on Wednesday as a full participant, according to Washington head coach Dan Quinn.

Daniels, who has missed the last two games due to a knee sprain suffered in Week 2 vs. Green Bay, appears set to return to the starting lineup this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Daniels was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday and Thursday, but he did not practice Friday ahead of the Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has gone 1-1 as the starter with Daniels out, completing 64.6% of his passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. While Mariota has managed the offense fine with Daniels out, the return of the second-year star will certainly be a boon to Washington's offense.

Daniels has completed 59.7% of his throws in his two starts this season for 433 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He has also rushed 18 times for 85 yards.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL