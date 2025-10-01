Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Will Return to Practice Wednesday
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice on Wednesday as a full participant, according to Washington head coach Dan Quinn.
Daniels, who has missed the last two games due to a knee sprain suffered in Week 2 vs. Green Bay, appears set to return to the starting lineup this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
Daniels was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday and Thursday, but he did not practice Friday ahead of the Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.
Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has gone 1-1 as the starter with Daniels out, completing 64.6% of his passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. While Mariota has managed the offense fine with Daniels out, the return of the second-year star will certainly be a boon to Washington's offense.
Daniels has completed 59.7% of his throws in his two starts this season for 433 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He has also rushed 18 times for 85 yards.