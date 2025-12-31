LSU Football Expected To Add Coveted SEC Assistant to Join Lane Kiffin's Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to hire Ole Miss offensive line assistant James Cregg to join the staff in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, according to On3 Sports.

Cregg, a coveted assistant in the Southeastern Conference, was LSU's offensive line coach across the illustrious 2019 season where he will now make his way back to the Bayou State.

Across the 2019 season under Cregg's watch, the LSU Tigers won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best offensive line.

Now, Cregg returns as a piece to this staff where the Tigers will be looking to retool the trenches after an abysmal 2025 season along the offensive line.

LSU recently hired Eric Wolford as the offensive line coach where Cregg will step in as a piece to help in the rebuilding process up front.

Lane Kiffin's First LSU Coaching Staff:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Eric Wolford: Offensive Line Coach - Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kentucky Wildcats' position coach. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Blake Baker: Defensive Coordinator - Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

Sterling Lucas: Defensive Line - Lucas, a well-respected coach across the Southeastern Conference, has assisted in the development of multiple NFL Draft picks across his time at the collegiate level. Now, after five seasons at South Carolina, he's expected to join Kiffin's staff.

Kevin Peoples: Edge Rushers - Peoples made an immediate impact in his first season at LSU in 2024, developing Bradyn Swinson into an All-SEC performer. Swinson led the Tigers and rated among the league leaders in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (13.0) on his way to earning second-team All-SEC honors.

Corey Raymond: Secondary Coach - Raymond rejoined the Tigers after two years as the assistant head coach and secondary coach at Florida in 2024. Raymond, who is in his third stint with the Tigers, has spent 14 years of his coaching career at LSU.

Jake Olsen: Safeties Coach - Jake Olsen returned to LSU in January of 2024 after two years working alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Missouri. Olsen enters his second season as LSU safeties coach in 2025.

