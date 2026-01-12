LSU Football Expecting Sam Leavitt To Officially Sign Despite Tennessee Pursuit

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to sign with LSU despite a late surge from the Tennessee Volunteers following his verbal commitment to the Tigers, according to multiple reports.

In what has become the storyline of the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle, Leavitt has emerged as the crown jewel in this year's class as the No. 1 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools before taking official visits to the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes as his process intensified when the window opened on Jan. 2.

Fast forward to Monday and Leavitt reportedly verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, but no deal was officially in place despite the decision.

With a verbal commitment in place, it didn't stop the Tennessee Volunteers from assembling one final offer with dialogue between the SEC program and Leavitt's camp carrying into Monday afternoon.

"Tennessee and Sam Leavitt’s camp have been in regular contact throughout Monday, and the Volunteers were never told he was going to LSU," On3 Sports wrote via X.

It's no secret there is mutual interest between both parties following Leavitt's multi-day stay to Knoxville last weekend - even extending it an extra day after a successful trip to campus.

Now, it appears the LSU Tigers have gotten over the finish line with Leavitt expected to sign the dotted line despite a late pursuit from Tennessee.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his breakout campaign in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, all signs point towards Leavitt putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers as both sides work towards finalizing a deal this week.

