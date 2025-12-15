LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Earns Pair of Massive Honors After Strong Season

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett has emerged as one of the top true freshmen in America after a strong first season in Baton Rouge.

Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks down the stretch in his process.

The relationship developed with secondary coach Corey Raymond ultimately paved the way for the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder to sign with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling early the same month.

Now, LSU has seen the impressive youngster already make his presence felt in Baton Rouge after an eye-opening first season where he earned All-SEC honors along with an NIL deal with Nike.

The Freshman All-SEC Honor:

Pickett, one of the most impactful true freshmen in college football in 2025, was selected to the SEC Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team, the league office announced last week.

Pickett, a cornerback, is joined on the team by fellow LSU true freshman Silas Hall, who earned a spot on the team as long snapper.

Pickett appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

He added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

The NIL Deal: Nike

LSU Athletics and Nike announced an extension to their five-decade long partnership through 2036, Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry revealed last week.

With the new partnership expanding, Nike has inked Pickett and LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green to deals - along with multiple LSU athletes.

Nike’s partnership with each Blue Ribbon Elite athlete and their universities will go beyond brand representation, inspiring the student body and community to collaborate through brand campaigns, product innovation and creative direction.

“LSU is just one of those places you fall in love with," Pickett said. "They care about you as a person and help you build your brand on and off the field. And throughout my recruiting process, I really wanted to go to a Nike school. So being in this position now, I don’t take it for granted.

"This is just the start of my desire to show people that you can make it in your own way and whatever path you choose. For me, it’s about stacking good days and learning and competing on every rep. If I can do that and help someone else believe they can too, that means I’m doing something right.”

