LSU Football Five-Star Freshman Has Brian Kelly's Attention During Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, with the top-ranked prospect already standing out during Spring Camp.
Berry arrived in Baton Rouge in January as an early-enrollee with the program salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The Louisiana native has operated behind Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson during spring practice, but it hasn't stopped him from showing flashes of what's to come.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said on Saturday.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Berry has received lofty comparisons prior to heading to LSU with On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire believing he has similar traits to Reggie Bush.
"I remember watching Harlem Berry for the first time a couple of years ago and a name popped into my head immediately. I remember telling myself, 'you can't compare them, don't do that.' And yet, here we are... Who do I think is Harlem Berry's player comparison? Reggie Bush," On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said via Twitter.
"First thing I did was look at the numbers. The athletic profiles are SHOCKINGLY similar. And if you look at Reggie Bush's pro day numbers and project where Harlem Berry COULD BE whenever his pro day comes after seeing his camp testing, the numbers are certainly attainable."
Of course, comparing Berry to one of the all-time greats at both the college ranks as well as NFL sets lofty expectations, but national scouts believe he has "limitless" potential.
"Reggie Bush is one of the all-time greats. So to say Harlem Berry will match his accolades, production and NFL draft status is OBVIOUSLY a big ask.
"And I am not saying he necessarily will or won't reach that lofty bar. However, the tape and the numbers are extremely interesting," Bellaire added.
Now, it's full steam ahead to year one with the LSU Tigers as Berry continues working through his first offseason in Baton Rouge after enrolling early.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.