LSU Football Five-Star Freshman, Top-Ranked DL Turning Heads Early in Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers opened Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the program now set to navigate the next phase of a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge.

In what has become a significant stretch for Kiffin and Co., LSU will now work through a four-week stretch in the Bayou State with over 50 newcomers fighting for reps after Day 1 on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of work to do. Now that we're into practice format, things don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of work to get a program up to an elite performing program level. So we're making some first steps, but there's a ton of work to do," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Like I said before, we've assembled a good roster. But at the same time there's a ton of work that goes into that to get the program back up to where everybody around here wants it to be.

"A lot of guys moving around out there, different evals, but again we're wearing helmets, so we don't make major evaluations off of this. Like I said, I think we put together a good roster of some good talent and a number of positions, but that's a long ways away from being a really good team."

LSU inked the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with nine Top-100 players signing with the program, but there are also early-enrollees that are looking to make a difference across their first Spring Camp.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson will be a name to keep tabs on after signing with the program in December prior to enrolling early in January.

The top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Class has quickly turned heads across his first three months in Baton Rouge with his physique changing drastically in LSU's strength and conditioning program.

👀 Richard Anderson (#94) at 6-3, 339. Doesn’t look like a true freshman, does he?#LSU #Beast pic.twitter.com/HiKwnz0Ats — Dandy Don's LSU Sports (@dandydonlsu) March 24, 2026

Anderson signed with the LSU Tigers hovering around 6-foot-3, 360 pounds. Fast forward to Day 1 of Spring Camp and the Louisiana has dropped over 20 pounds - listed at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds.

The elite defensive lineman is a true freshman that has already grabbed the attention of the coaching staff and will be a youngster to keep tabs on across his first offseason with the Bayou Bengals after seeing a noticable change in his physique.

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