LSU Football Freshman Defensive Lineman, Elite Prospect Could Be X-Factor for Tigers

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds made his way to Baton Rouge in January after enrolling early with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares for his first Spring Camp with the program.

Geralds signed with LSU as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder out of the Peach State enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings during his time on the prep scene where he now joins an elite haul at the defensive line position.

LSU flaunts a historic defensive line haul headlined by:

- Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

In an interview with Rivals, Geralds revealed how the opportunity alongside the coveted defensive linemen helped pave his decision to stick with the LSU Tigers.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

"I’m really happy for that. Like just be able to have that opportunity, like playing alongside other great players, knowing like we can all compliment each other, our game," Geralds told Rivals in an interview with The Bengal Tiger.

"The four years, three to four years, that we’re in college, and I feel like we just could break some records or like just bring whatever we need to be do at LSU, and I like we already talked about this, like we didn’t been on visit with each other, and I talked about like how great Death Valley is, like how we can’t wait to play in that stadium, and set the quarterback, and do a celebration."

In 2024, Geralds was named a MaxPreps Junior All-America selection after a dominant campaign in the Peach State.

The four-star defensive weapon was credited with 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He also took reps on offense where he carried the ball 33 times for 211 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Now, as he navigates his first full offseason in Baton Rouge, Geralds will look to make his presence felt in the trenches with an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a true freshman alongside a talented defensive line unit under Kiffin.

